Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $356,063; Nea Management Company Has Increased Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 315,843 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $151.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 16.02 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.