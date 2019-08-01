Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holding as Shares Rose; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Palouse Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 1.24M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $148.11. About 528,943 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 286,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Conning reported 1.15% stake. 69,100 are held by Opus Invest Management. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,900 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has 1.52% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amer Tru Invest Lc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 50,715 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 773,373 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 8,324 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley owns 774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Innovations Limited Liability Company reported 12,431 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 65,079 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.