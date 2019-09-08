Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Holding in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) as Share Price Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Market Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $597.68M for 16.12 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares to 42,785 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $250.92M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 18,605 shares stake. Hudock Cap Limited Liability reported 12 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,048 shares. Verity And Verity holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 47,705 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited owns 67,513 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank, Texas-based fund reported 7,353 shares. Prns Gru Ag holds 0.12% or 14,955 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 878,036 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 26,164 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Incorporated accumulated 12,300 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0% stake. Private Trust Co Na stated it has 16,561 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,618 shares stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,703 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.