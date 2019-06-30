Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $268.23. About 564,471 shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02 million, down from 145,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17 million shares traded or 89.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares to 7,320 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,869 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 834 were accumulated by Advsr Lc. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 45,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 8,009 shares. Reilly Financial Lc has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 669,402 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cleararc Incorporated owns 1,091 shares. 1,802 were reported by Daiwa Secs Gru. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,758 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,695 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 0.11% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Macquarie Grp owns 58,040 shares. Mariner reported 1,294 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 1,937 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03M was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Lc reported 1.10M shares stake. Moreover, Telemus Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,650 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,550 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com has 0.48% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 57,691 shares. The Delaware-based Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cutler Investment Counsel has invested 1.49% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 16,371 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 17,392 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 217,327 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.66% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,568 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com owns 321,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 2,650 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 58,232 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.17 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,694 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $208.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 61,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.