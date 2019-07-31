Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Upped Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 10.44M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $292.52. About 394,098 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 121,289 shares stake. Citizens And Northern owns 29,870 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Northern holds 0.48% or 31.11 million shares. Manchester Capital Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 119,448 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 3.26M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pension Service holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.46 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 335,476 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 734,710 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 30,844 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Payden And Rygel has invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,812 shares to 3,972 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,944 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.2% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,089 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 110 shares. Pension accumulated 62,997 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 18,787 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 155 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 11 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). North Star Asset Management holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,205 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amer Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 6,066 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 3,000 shares. Savant Capital Limited accumulated 872 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 89,118 shares to 119,778 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).