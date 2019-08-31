Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding; International Value Advisers Has Raised Astronics (ATRO) Position

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 217,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 322,056 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $217.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.53M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2,746 activity.

