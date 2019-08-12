Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Grainger W W Com (GWW) Position; PG&E (PCG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Bsw Wealth Partners increased Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) stake by 114.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bsw Wealth Partners acquired 1,500 shares as Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Bsw Wealth Partners holds 2,808 shares with $845,000 value, up from 1,308 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc Com now has $14.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 286,240 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PG\u0026E had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of PCG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $17.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 6.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 9.55M shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PG&E Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.22 million shares. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.82 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Motco has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 63,501 shares. Assetmark accumulated 123 shares. Oz Mngmt L P owns 112,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 500,803 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 11.37M shares. Finepoint Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.70M shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 34,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Interest holds 34,661 shares. King Street Capital L P holds 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 767 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $9.01 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) stake by 89,118 shares to 119,778 valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc stake by 34,680 shares and now owns 122,586 shares. Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $260 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 961 were accumulated by Conning Incorporated. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 88,628 shares. 2,836 are owned by Hills Bancorporation Trust. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 9,118 shares. Schroder Gp reported 94,577 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt owns 2,425 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,202 shares. The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 8,413 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com reported 1,964 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 18,026 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 44,996 shares or 0.13% of the stock.