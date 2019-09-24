Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Scotia Capital Has Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bsw Wealth Partners acquired 2,990 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Bsw Wealth Partners holds 13,077 shares with $2.59M value, up from 10,087 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $990.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.1. About 21.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73

Scotia Capital Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 312,780 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 3.60M shares with $111.99 million value, up from 3.29 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IYW) stake by 2,860 shares to 6,441 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 54,256 shares and now owns 199,369 shares. Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.