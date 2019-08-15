Bsw Wealth Partners Continues to Hold Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW); 51Job (JOBS) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.07 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 149,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 135,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 349,058 shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $264.35. About 466,501 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ) by 32,339 shares to 155,977 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 3,253 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Old Natl Natl Bank In owns 1,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management owns 12,435 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,105 shares. Catalyst Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Stifel owns 50,861 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,220 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,089 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 27,652 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.13% or 5,755 shares. 905 are held by Cypress Gru. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd holds 1,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 15,336 shares.

