BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.59 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Zix Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zix Corporation is $11, which is potential 52.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Comparatively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats BSQUARE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.