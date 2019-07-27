BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

We will be comparing the differences between BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -1.08 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights BSQUARE Corporation and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BSQUARE Corporation and SecureWorks Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 29.7% and 81.7% respectively. BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 11.3% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance while SecureWorks Corp. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

SecureWorks Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.