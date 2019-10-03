BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00 Medallia Inc. 33 0.00 52.45M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BSQUARE Corporation and Medallia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BSQUARE Corporation and Medallia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 766,589,475.37% -67.8% -40.3% Medallia Inc. 158,602,963.41% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Medallia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Meanwhile, Medallia Inc.’s consensus price target is $47.56, while its potential upside is 71.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 0% of Medallia Inc. shares. BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Medallia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.