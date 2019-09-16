BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

As Application Software companies, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.27 N/A -1.11 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 9 3.85 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BSQUARE Corporation and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BSQUARE Corporation and Cloudera Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Cloudera Inc. is $11, which is potential 23.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 78.5% respectively. About 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cloudera Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.