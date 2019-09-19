BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

This is a contrast between BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.52 N/A -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average price target is $61.75, while its potential upside is 19.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BSQUARE Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.