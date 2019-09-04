BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.27 N/A -1.11 0.00 Shopify Inc. 274 34.71 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival Shopify Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Shopify Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Shopify Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Meanwhile, Shopify Inc.’s average price target is $324.89, while its potential downside is -16.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BSQUARE Corporation and Shopify Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 77.9%. 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.