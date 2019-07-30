BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Comparing side by side

Both BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -1.08 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.73 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.89 beta indicates that BSQUARE Corporation is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. OneSpan Inc. on the other hand, has 2.1 beta which makes it 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, OneSpan Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BSQUARE Corporation and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of OneSpan Inc. is $19.67, which is potential 31.66% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.