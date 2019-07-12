BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Comparison side by side

Both BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.08 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 5 3.43 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BSQUARE Corporation and MobileIron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MobileIron Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival MobileIron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares. BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MobileIron Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.