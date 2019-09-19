BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BSQUARE Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BSQUARE Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Castlight Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation was less bearish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.