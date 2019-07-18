Bsb Bancorp Md (BLMT) Holding Held by Boothbay Fund Management Llc; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $468,348

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (BLMT) by 116.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 39,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 72,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 33,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 7.88 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 80 shares to 63 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,949 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).