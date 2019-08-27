Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped Prudential Finl (PRU) Position by $960,414; Share Price Declined; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 64,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.21M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $21.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,554 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 177,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 166,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 1.04 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,373 shares to 250,586 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,420 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).