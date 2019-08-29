Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $340,578; Shares Rose; Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Has Cut Holding by $913,506

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.15M market cap company. The stock increased 6.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 7.10 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares to 110,116 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,039 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $462,403 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Scucchi Mark bought $100,344. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares to 553,456 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.