Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Holding by $944,384 as Stock Price Declined; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Position

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 38.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 30,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 49,410 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 79,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 4.44M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.90M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.62M shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,009 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Financial Bank Of America De reported 6.88M shares. Transamerica Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 33 shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru Com has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 19,452 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 114,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 148 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Next Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc owns 1,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grimes And holds 0.02% or 7,126 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 7,075 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.56M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,512 shares to 167,326 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Frontier Inv Company reported 2,599 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 353 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 6,357 shares. Whale Rock Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.77% or 208,773 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Utah-based Alta Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,882 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Country Tru Bancshares stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 22,717 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 160,188 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).