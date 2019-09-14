Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised by $626,612 Its Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 101,824 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 97,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 41,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

