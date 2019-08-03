Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Hershey Co (HSY) Stake by $1.90 Million; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake as Shares Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 217,125 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 163,209 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, down from 179,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Mirae Asset Global Invests Comm Limited reported 170,059 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 511,592 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 925,574 shares. Capital Research Global has invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.09% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 7,095 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 14,743 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 200,479 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.01% or 153,423 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 120.51% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $48.66 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 5,005 shares to 84,390 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.