Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Upped by $903,760 as Stock Value Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined While Jacobs & Co Boosted Holding by $316,938

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 160,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, up from 155,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $169.24. About 1.35 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $100.41. About 2.07M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,044 shares. 11,091 are held by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,099 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,849 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs reported 0.39% stake. Srs Invest Llc invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Fincl reported 670 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 39,924 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd owns 199,766 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 404 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 526,921 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.03% stake. M&T Comml Bank Corporation stated it has 19,961 shares. Melvin LP reported 1.62 million shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,231 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,186 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Sit Investment Assocs Inc reported 137,400 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited owns 0.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,828 shares. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,593 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.21 million shares. Brookstone holds 0.02% or 2,218 shares. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,900 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc owns 1,322 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,724 shares. Luminus Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 2,298 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,150 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1,441 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sabal holds 0.11% or 7,871 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares to 110,116 shares, valued at $25.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,877 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX).