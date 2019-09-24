Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Duke Energy (DUK) Has Decreased by $352,088 as Stock Price Declined; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position by $7.32 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 196,913 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 17,792 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 21,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.62. About 925,874 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matrix Service and Rayonier Advanced Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; Taronis Technologies and Alexco Resource among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials’ (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 28,498 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 5,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy targets nine sites across the Carolinas for economic development – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,822 shares. 14,670 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 302 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,411 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2,241 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,004 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 410 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,775 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 469,672 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.