Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Cummins (CMI) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder De Burlo Group Has Increased Position by $6.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 7,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.31. About 603,275 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 3,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.68M, up from 7,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $16.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.11. About 2.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) Strikes Deal with Amazon (AMZN) for Online Cooking Service; Food Network Teams With Amazon to Create the ‘Peloton for Food’ – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Phocas Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 655 shares. Chartist Inc Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 5,217 shares. 402 were accumulated by Glenview State Bank Tru Dept. 30,350 are held by Capital Ca. Oarsman Capital holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,030 shares. 296,686 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 450 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 15,669 shares. Peak Asset Management has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jbf invested in 4.82% or 14,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 1.18M shares. Herald Investment Ltd owns 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,165 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22,000 shares to 81,150 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,600 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orca Mngmt Lc owns 2.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,677 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation accumulated 1,955 shares. Pggm Invs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 80,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 134,045 are owned by Victory Cap. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 197,187 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs owns 218,789 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 12,585 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.29% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.29% or 8,904 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Inc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,200 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Com has 0.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,495 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 6,256 shares to 99,570 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (SCZ).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.