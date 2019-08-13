Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Cut Its Electronic Arts Com (EA) Position as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 273,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.92 million, up from 266,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $208.7. About 30.37 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 1.10M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

