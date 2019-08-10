Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Stifel Financial Decreased Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 5,118 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 27,305 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 32,423 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 12,014 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 462,701 shares with $27.36 million value, up from 450,687 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Lc reported 90,902 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.6% or 814,948 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com accumulated 7,797 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shikiar Asset Management stated it has 5,070 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 5,329 are owned by Portland Glob Advisors Lc. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company invested in 0.36% or 63,042 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Com accumulated 37,179 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 53,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd stated it has 409,833 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 6,425 shares. Jefferies Gru invested in 23,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. America First Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 253 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12.16M shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt Research has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target.

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.