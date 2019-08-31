Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Sysco (SYY) Position by $459,096; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Raised Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 261,942 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49 million, up from 254,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 769,761 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 2.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Beacon Group Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,171 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited holds 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 17,355 shares. 12,410 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Newfocus Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37% or 41,043 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 577 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 17,326 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough Co invested in 60,187 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 72,310 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Aqr Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 848,305 shares. 19,424 are owned by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Serv. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 3,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 50,129 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 20,285 shares to 427,458 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,554 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cintas, Sysco And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 26 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,690 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 856 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 25 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,509 shares. Natixis has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 82,350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 4,761 shares. 125 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 41,070 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,743 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 4,407 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 179,433 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 80 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc owns 874,606 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $60.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Buffeted By Boeing’s Woes – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.