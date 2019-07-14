Bryn Mawr Trust Company Maintains Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Citizens & Northern Increased Position by $374,523

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,256 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 114,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

