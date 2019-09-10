Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $916,317 as Market Value Rose; Methode Electrs (MEI) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Position by $405,160

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.11. About 1.80 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 30,980 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 112,113 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,270 shares to 23,270 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 32,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MEI’s profit will be $28.98M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 13,866 shares to 319,857 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (SCZ).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.13M for 18.88 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.