Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Its General Elec Co (GE) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Intrepid Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) by $448,000

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 44,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 251,083 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 295,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 5,005 shares to 84,390 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is GE Up Off the Ropes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Apple Jumps, GE Falls as Investors Await Fed – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone stated it has 18,673 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 1.35M shares. 127,228 were accumulated by Meridian Counsel. Fdx Advisors holds 22,102 shares. 991,707 are owned by Thompson Inv Management. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 319,483 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.36% or 6.10 million shares. Main Street Rech Ltd owns 12,604 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.32M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Com has 10,480 shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company holds 0% or 76,146 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or reported 10,750 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 147,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,890 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).