Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Holding in Aqua America (WTR) by $615,600 as Market Valuation Rose; New South Capital Management Raised Thermon Group Holding (THR) Stake by $2.57 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.59 million shares traded or 49.99% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 90,290 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $165,530 activity. $49,725 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was bought by FIX ROGER L on Monday, August 12. NESSER JOHN T III also bought $8,455 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares.