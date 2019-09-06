Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shares Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 42,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 11.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.20 million, up from 11.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 216,604 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 640,708 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares to 383,872 shares, valued at $60.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,935 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (NYSE:UHT).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.10M for 18.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares to 42,556 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

