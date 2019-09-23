Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increases Stake in Bb&T (BBT); Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $5.14 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 30,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 688,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.36M, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 1.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 393,933 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.35M, up from 384,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.12M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Tru Company reported 1.79% stake. The Iowa-based Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 2.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,650 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Lc. Wealthquest Corp reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Syntal Partners Ltd Liability invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Halsey Assoc Ct owns 2,946 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 0.41% or 101,241 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 13,081 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Leuthold Group Llc owns 32,597 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital holds 19,686 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 1,968 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 1,102 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 41,713 shares stake. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,891 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt owns 75,739 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 123,149 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 185,926 were accumulated by Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Argent stated it has 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 200 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 22,900 shares. Tower Bridge reported 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0.06% or 172,872 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parametric Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cim Inv Mangement reported 9,996 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 11,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.