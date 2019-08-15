Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increases Position in Prudential Finl (PRU); Donaldson Capital Management Maintains Stake in Amazon (AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 201.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 177,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 166,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 3.09M shares traded or 58.11% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones &, New York-based fund reported 49,711 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 211 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saturna Cap holds 1,866 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Llc accumulated 6,385 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 162 shares. Amer Bancorporation invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv invested in 2,109 shares. Davenport & Ltd Llc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.84M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 3.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 122,470 shares or 4.72% of the stock.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 53,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,490 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 814 shares to 5,459 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).