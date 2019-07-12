Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Its Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.77% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.24M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 24,518 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stonebridge Mngmt accumulated 2,847 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 36,994 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 1.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 69,753 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Country National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 722 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 290,000 shares. 5,719 are owned by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Norinchukin Retail Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 151,923 shares. Fragasso reported 21,610 shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 10,415 shares. Aqr Capital holds 0.56% or 2.76M shares. Ls Invest Limited Com invested in 0.95% or 80,047 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 5,191 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan (AMJ) by 70,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,034 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

