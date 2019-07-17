Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $379,104; Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Holder Eam Investors Has Raised Position

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 60,833 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 186,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 4,473 shares to 149,155 shares, valued at $22.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 18,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,196 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Glob Invsts stated it has 2.00M shares. 889,386 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 118,695 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.12 million shares. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 0% or 125 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,102 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,931 shares. Schroder Management accumulated 3.31 million shares. Raymond James & invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cibc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). American Rech & Mngmt holds 0.26% or 13,598 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio. Central State Bank & Tru holds 4,422 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Logan Mngmt invested in 43,804 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 22,279 shares to 35,083 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,411 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc..

