Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding; As Progressive (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted by $548,640 Its Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 8,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 119,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 111,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 1.33M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 84,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 76,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Churchill Mgmt Corp invested 0.3% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited accumulated 1,240 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 71 shares. 609,918 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridges Management has 7,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 17.32M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.40 million shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 65,600 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability holds 53,112 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 966,445 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 476,001 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 2,508 shares to 9,122 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 33,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,621 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems In (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap invested 0.15% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18.56 million shares. 13,680 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 26,827 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,350 shares. 5.70M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Gradient Ltd Co accumulated 10 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.09% or 5,155 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 616,338 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,954 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 91,198 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 9,322 shares to 604,060 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,928 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VWO).