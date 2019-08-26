Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $816,222; Market Valuation Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Stake by $26.75 Million; Market Value Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32 million, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $247.76. About 361,444 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 284,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 5,320 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 289,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 5.68M shares traded or 37.77% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 9,322 shares to 604,060 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,058 shares to 16,606 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

