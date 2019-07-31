Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $385,280; Valuation Declined; As Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Shares Rose, Teton Advisors Trimmed by $567,520 Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 143,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 550,628 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 4,816 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,248 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 39,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 2.56 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17,100 shares to 46,554 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,116 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Invest accumulated 3,407 shares. Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dt Prns Ltd owns 50,197 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Alley Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 88,568 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei Invests invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 5,556 shares stake. Mason Street Lc invested in 210,440 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Country Club Co Na owns 5,625 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chemung Canal Tru Co has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 116,001 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc accumulated 130,329 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 105,486 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 26,480 shares to 292,034 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).