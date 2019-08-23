Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Amgen (AMGN) Position by $340,578; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.61. About 1.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com" on August 22, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,955 shares to 5,928 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,337 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com" on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Lilly's Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J's Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.