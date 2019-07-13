Bryn Mawr Trust Company Holds Position in 3M Co (MMM); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Lvw Advisors Has Cut Holding by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,737 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 6,677 shares to 182,728 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,689 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,500 were accumulated by Opus Inv. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schnieders Capital Ltd Llc has 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Timber Creek Lc holds 2.06% or 14,713 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.02% stake. Rodgers Brothers owns 15,753 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc reported 6,678 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 23,942 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc has 7,452 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 117,362 shares. 13,400 were reported by Guardian Capital Advsr L P. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 91,100 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Franklin accumulated 2.98 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.