Bryn Mawr Trust Company Holds Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON); Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Textron (TXT) Stake as Market Value Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 544,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 562,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 621,286 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 160,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, up from 155,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 1.84 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $192.39 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Textron Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TXT – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Slideshow: See the best-known brands in Kansas – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Aviation to employ around two-dozen interns at new WSU office – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Profund Advisors Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,109 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corp Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,639 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 16,898 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank accumulated 4,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 4,933 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 15,719 shares. 32,000 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.05% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 89,971 shares. Tcw Gru accumulated 1.06% or 2.18 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 289 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Company stated it has 53,559 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,416 are held by Marathon Cap Management. Vision Mngmt reported 38,359 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.43% or 16,786 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Covington Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 32,748 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has 0.75% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California-based Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluestein R H & has 322,699 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 62,838 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Liability owns 533 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 6,700 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc has 0.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 5.75M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX) by 115,224 shares to 737,419 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,296 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Honeywell Aerospace reports number of local layoffs – Albuquerque Business First” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.