Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $748,678; Valicenti Advisory Services Lifted Position in Cvs (CVS) by $962,056

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 7,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 42,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 35,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 3.43M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Front Barnett Associates Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 15,065 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dynamic Management Limited has 7,362 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. 185,606 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 6,754 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.21% or 3.55 million shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 22,405 shares. Fosun Ltd stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.08% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 7,187 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc owns 10,645 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 268 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation stated it has 10,244 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 12.33M shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 56,102 shares. Etrade Management Ltd invested in 0.16% or 51,665 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 40,493 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Heathbridge Management invested 5.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Optimum Advisors reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blb&B Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares. Gideon Advisors Incorporated invested in 1.57% or 41,422 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.37% or 162,288 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,937 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,730 shares. House Limited Liability Com has 1.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 114,543 shares. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 897,026 shares. Srb Corp owns 6,684 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 817,274 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (AMJ) by 70,499 shares to 24,034 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,486 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).