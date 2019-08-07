Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Blume Capital Management Raised Its Position by $797,940 as Share Price Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 462,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 450,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 5.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.64M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 1.73 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,086 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.25% or 38,928 shares. 65,580 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Hennessy Advisors holds 251,800 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 345,071 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 1.94% or 1.00 million shares. Sabal Tru Company holds 534,874 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Northstar Group invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,385 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.13% or 5,746 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 0.36% or 63,042 shares. 128,158 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Seizert Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 1.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 547,265 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,572 shares to 81,486 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.