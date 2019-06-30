Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Position in South State (SSB); As Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) Stock Value Rose, Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.07 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 90,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 196,286 shares traded or 40.02% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 18,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,853 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 94,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.3. About 536,293 shares traded or 137.79% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $74.48 million for 17.53 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year's $2.2 per share.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4,524 shares to 89,678 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 79,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 7,502 shares to 177,689 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,296 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).