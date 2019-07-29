Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake in Nike (NKE) as Share Price Declined; Reik & Co Stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,530 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, down from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 1.05 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 248,562 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares to 160,887 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Savings Bank N Y accumulated 2.3% or 24,300 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 3,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.11% or 290,390 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.39% or 3.60M shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 232,597 shares. 175,436 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. 35,311 were accumulated by First Mercantile Comm. Choate Investment Advisors has 18,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept owns 3,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Commerce owns 29,021 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advsr Limited holds 0.11% or 21,704 shares. 17,440 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,814 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 16,189 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 74,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Lc reported 4,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 121,679 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.08% or 28.47M shares. 2,894 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2.16 million shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 104,862 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 12,072 shares. 49,174 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amp holds 0.04% or 104,876 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.22% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.11M shares.