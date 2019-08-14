Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose; As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stock Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Stake

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,337 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 48,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 138,444 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 4,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.95 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 262,321 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 107 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 19,205 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.03% or 140,245 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 72,498 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc accumulated 363,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 20,677 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 140,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 62,680 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 764,259 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 284 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $40.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 74,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,956 shares to 261,942 shares, valued at $17.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.04% or 694,260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 9,380 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 26,807 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 33,400 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 11,494 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 21,032 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Grp holds 257,770 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 8,300 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.23% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 14,668 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 6,483 shares. State Street reported 848,841 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 51,466 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

